Colts’ Jonathan Taylor expects QB Carson Wentz to return

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Carson Wentz
    Carson Wentz
    American football quarterback
  • Jonathan Taylor
    Jonathan Taylor
    American-football player (1999-)

While the future of quarterback Carson Wentz with the Indianapolis Colts remains a murky picture, star running back Jonathan Taylor made known his thoughts on the situaton.

Taylor, who is coming off of a historic season, was the lifeline of the offense. He had a first-hand view of how Wentz operated both on and off the field. The 23-year-old told Sirius XM NFL Radio that he believes Wentz will be back in 2022.

Taylor also gave Wentz some praise about the latter’s standing in the locker room.

While many have wondered about the different ways the Colts can get out from under the Wentz umbrella, the only way it’s going to happen is if the team feels there is a clear upgrade at the position.

The issue then becomes when looking at the available options, there may not be a clear path. Outside of trading for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, which right now appears to be more fantasy than reality, the Colts are limited in their options.

Not only do the Colts have to find a clear upgrade, but they are also going to need to convince another team to acquire Wentz. It makes the situation even more difficult.

Regardless, Taylor expects the Colts to sit tight with Wentz for at least another season. We have no idea what to expect this offseason but it’s clear Taylor has plenty of love for his quarterback.

