Colts’ Jonathan Taylor expects QB Carson Wentz to return

While the future of quarterback Carson Wentz with the Indianapolis Colts remains a murky picture, star running back Jonathan Taylor made known his thoughts on the situaton.

Taylor, who is coming off of a historic season, was the lifeline of the offense. He had a first-hand view of how Wentz operated both on and off the field. The 23-year-old told Sirius XM NFL Radio that he believes Wentz will be back in 2022.

Taylor also gave Wentz some praise about the latter’s standing in the locker room.

Jonathan Taylor on SiriusXM NFL Radio: “I’m assuming that (Carson Wentz) is going to be back because I love him in the locker room, I love him on the field.”

Notes QB extended many plays and made others with his legs, adding a dimension #Colts have lacked. — George Bremer (@gmbremer) February 9, 2022

While many have wondered about the different ways the Colts can get out from under the Wentz umbrella, the only way it’s going to happen is if the team feels there is a clear upgrade at the position.

The issue then becomes when looking at the available options, there may not be a clear path. Outside of trading for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, which right now appears to be more fantasy than reality, the Colts are limited in their options.

Not only do the Colts have to find a clear upgrade, but they are also going to need to convince another team to acquire Wentz. It makes the situation even more difficult.

Regardless, Taylor expects the Colts to sit tight with Wentz for at least another season. We have no idea what to expect this offseason but it’s clear Taylor has plenty of love for his quarterback.

