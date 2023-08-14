Colts’ Jonathan Taylor expected back with team this week

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen met with the media on Sunday following the first preseason game of the 2023 season.

In that media availability, Steichen gave an update on star running back Jonathan Taylor, who was not with the team this past week as he received further treatment on his ankle.

As he did before the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, Steichen reiterated the expectation that Taylor will be re-joining the team this week.

“He should be back this week,” Steichen said. “Do I know the exact date that he’ll be back? No, but he should be back.”

Taylor was away from the team with an excused absence as he sought treatment for his ankle.

Steichen was non-committal on if Taylor will practice this week.

“Once the medical staff clears him, he’ll be back out there,” Steichen said.

Taylor has missed the entire spring and the entirety of training camp as remains on the physically unable-to-perform list (PUP). He underwent ankle surgery in January and hasn’t been on the field since.

Taylor also is searching for a new contract as he enters the final year of his rookie deal and reportedly remains steadfast in his desire to be traded.

Taylor’s recovery timeline will bear monitoring as the Colts play two more preseason games until they host Jacksonville on September 10.

