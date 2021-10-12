Colts’ Jonathan Taylor burns Ravens defense for 76-yard TD

The Indianapolis Colts showed off some fireworks on their first offensive drive of the game as running back Jonathan Taylor took a screen pass 76 yards to the house against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

After the defense started with a three-and-out series, the Colts offense started slowly. A false start by Eric Fisher and a dropped pass by Taylor on second down set up a third-and-15.

The screen was perfectly executed with excellent blocking from wide receivers Zach Pascal and Ashton Dulin to open up the lane for Taylor to torch the Ravens defense.

JT SAID SEE YA. 👋 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/Md7LoKIUnL — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 12, 2021

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related