Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Bucs' Tom Brady among first five players named to Pro Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS — Two days before the teams are officially revealed, the Colts already have their first Pro Bowler.

A no-brainer.

Superstar running back Jonathan Taylor was revealed as a member of the Pro Bowl rosters on Monday, one of just five NFL players revealed early to whet the public’s appetite for the full roster reveal at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the NFL Network.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the Rams duo of defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp were the other four players revealed on Monday with billboards in Las Vegas, the host city for the Feb. 6 game.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) breaks away for a 67-yard touchdown Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during a game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Taylor’s selection has long been a foregone conclusion.

The Colts’ second-year back is far more than just a Pro Bowler. Taylor has forced his way into the MVP discussion by running away with the NFL’s rushing title, piling up so many yards that he might have it wrapped up even if he didn’t play another snap.

Taylor has rushed for 1,518 yards this season, 424 more than the league’s No. 2 rusher, Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon, and he leads the NFL with a franchise-record 19 touchdowns, two more than the Chargers’ Austin Ekeler.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pro Bowl: Jonathan Taylor, Tom Brady among 5 early selections