Colts’ Jonathan Taylor ankle sprain is ‘nothing major’

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor exited Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings due to an ankle injury after just the second offensive play from scrimmage.

Though Taylor never returned to the game after leaving, it appears he avoided a major injury. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, initial tests showed Taylor’s injury is a sprain and that it’s “nothing major.”

Considering where the Colts currently stand, however, with a 4-9-1 record, it may be wise to shut the star back down for the remaining three games.

Initial tests showed that Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor suffered a sprained ankle during today’s loss, per source. While it is considered “nothing major”, Taylor will undergo additional testing, and with the Colts 4-9-1 record, it is uncertain when or if he’ll play again this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2022

Taylor has been battling the ankle injury all season. This injury is slightly different in the sense that it happened because a defender rolled up on the ankle through the tackle rather than it being sprained due to overuse or a lack of fully healing.

Even so, Taylor is the engine of the offense and will be as long as he’s wearing the horseshoe. The Colts may tell the media they are competing to win over these final three games, but it’s not worth sacrificing his future, regardless of how minor an injury may seem.

We’ll see what the Colts ultimately decide to do with three games remaining, but this could be the final time we see Taylor in 2022.

