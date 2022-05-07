Colts’ Jonathan Taylor among Top 50 NFL Player Sales List

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was among the NFL’s top-50 players sales list for the 2021 season.

Spanning from March 1, 2021 to Feb. 28, 2022, the NFLPA tracked and ranked the sales of all officially licensed NFL player products and merchandise. According to them, it’s the only verified list in the league.

While Taylor made the list, he was surprisingly low. The 2021 rushing champion was listed at No. 40 in the ranking behind five other running backs.

The running backs ahead of him included Nick Chubb (No. 15), Ezekiel Elliott (No. 16), Derrick Henry (No. 21), Najee Harris (No. 22) and Josh Jacobs (No. 25). Behind Taylor was Saquon Barkley (No. 41) and Christian McCaffrey (No. 46).

It will be interesting to see if Taylor moves up this list by next year’s rankings, especially if he’s able to lead the league in rushing for the second consecutive campaign.

