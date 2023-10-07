Colts, Jonathan Taylor agree to three-year, $42 million contract extension

After a contract dispute that has lasted for months, the Colts and running back Jonathan Taylor have agreed to a new deal.

The Colts and Taylor have agreed on a three-year, $42 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The deal includes $26.5 million guaranteed.

For Taylor, it's a good deal at a time when few running backs are getting good deals. NFL teams showed very little interest in giving long-term contracts to running backs this year, but Taylor got the deal he was looking for.

It's a big risk for the Colts, given that Taylor is coming off an injury and the running back market has been devalued in the NFL, but they believe he can get back to the level he played at in 2021, when he led the NFL in rushing yards.

Taylor will make his 2023 debut on Sunday against the Titans.