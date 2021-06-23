Colts’ Jim Irsay shows support for Raiders’ Carl Nassib
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay showed his support for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib in a tweet on Wednesday.
On Monday, Nassib came out as the NFL’s first-ever active gay player when he made his announcement via Instagram.
Irsay tweeted his support, commending Nassib’s decision to come out, a decision that was met with heaps of praise and support on social media.
I commend Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib for his courage and world leadership👍💪🏈. Love,tolerance and open mindedness must lead the way in the 21st Century! #ChangingTheWorld!
— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) June 23, 2021
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also gave a statement quickly following Nassib’s announcement.
“Representation matters,” Goodell said in a statement. “We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”
Nassib also donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project, an organization that focuses on suicide prevention for the LGBTQ+ community.
Former Missouri and St. Louis Rams defensive end Michael Sam was the first-ever gay player drafted into the NFL in 2014 but was cut before the regular season started.
Related
Colts' Sam Ehlinger working out with Patrick Mahomes
Eric Fisher named biggest potential disappointment for Colts
Colts to host Panthers for joint training camp practices