Colts’ Jim Irsay says Jonathan Taylor is ‘healed up’

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is a bit of a question mark when it comes to his status to open training camp, but owner Jim Irsay gave some optimism for his situation Monday.

While on The Pat McAfee Show, Irsay wrapped up his segment discussing how excited they are for training camp to start and, without being prompted, said Taylor is “healed up.”

Irsay added these at the end: -On Jonathan Taylor: “Jonathan is healed up.” -On Shaquille Leonard: “He’s working, he has a chance, he’s getting a little better each day.” Full interview between Pat and Irsay in here: https://t.co/9SCZgA5k2K https://t.co/xGsRXP9o9k — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) July 10, 2023

In January, Taylor underwent what was called a “minimally invasive” procedure on his ankle, which clearly limited his production and eventually forced him to finish the 2022 season on the injured reserve list.

Though the procedure was considered a “clean-up,” Taylor didn’t participate in any of the spring practices, and he told reporters at the end of minicamp that he hopes to be ready for the start of training camp.

However, this news from Irsay may be a positive sign that the star running back will be cleared at or near the start of training camp, which would be incredibly encouraging for an offense that is likely to feature a rookie quarterback for the majority of the season.

Taylor is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and if a deal doesn’t get done before the start of the regular season, a lot will be riding on his production in 2023.

