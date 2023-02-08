Colts’ Jim Irsay says HC decision ‘coming in days not hours’

Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay provided a bit of an update when it comes to the team’s search for a new head coach.

The update was basically that there is no update. Irsay tweeted Tuesday evening that the final decision on the new head coach would be coming in a matter of days, not hours.

We said,as an Organization(Colts)🏈… The Coaching search would be a open minded and a thorough process…and the final decision would be strictly based on,what is best for our Franchise’s success and best for our Fans,of Colts Nation🏈👍🏽..Final decision coming in Days not Hours🏈 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 7, 2023

The Colts have been deliberately taking their time with this search. They’ve conducted 21 total interviews while eight candidates have had both a virtual and in-person interview.

As of now, it appears there aren’t expected to be any more interviews, but that can all change at a moment’s notice.

It’s simply a waiting game now as the Colts sift through all the information they have to make a decision on who will be the next head coach of the franchise.

You can follow along for the latest updates with the head coach search via our tracker.

