Colts’ Jim Irsay promises solutions entering offseason

“Dear Colts Fans:

As always, thank you for your loyal support and for your love of the Horseshoe. Over the past 39 seasons in Indianapolis, you’ve stood with us – investing your precious time, money, and energy – through all the ups and downs that come with being a fan. But that’s what makes Colts Nation the best fans anywhere, and I appreciate each and every one of you more than you will ever know.

The Colts have a proud history with proud fans everywhere, so I know how tough the 2022 season was for you all to endure. All of us had the highest hopes for a division title and a deep playoff run. But the bottom line is we failed to live up to the hope and excitement we all felt at the start of the season.

I share your frustration. I can’t stand losing, and I hate letting down our fans, and we had too much of both last year.

But please know this – no one is more unsatisfied than I am. No one has higher expectations than I do. And no one wants to win for our fans and our community more than the people in our organization wearing the Horseshoe every day.

So as I’ve always said, the responsibility for making us better ultimately falls on me, and our offseason work has already begun. That includes our search for our next head coach, preparing for an important draft in April and continuing to bolster the talented core of players already on our roster.

No one can ever guarantee wins or losses. But as long as I’m owner, I can guarantee that winning championships will always be my goal, and I’ll be doing everything I can to help get us there. That’s what you deserve, and that’s what we’ll be working hard to deliver.

Sincerely,

Jim Irsay

Owner & CEO”