Colts' Jim Irsay on Dan Snyder: I believe there’s merit to remove him as Commanders owner

NEW YORK — Momentum for the removal of Washington Commanders team owner Dan Snyder ratcheted up Tuesday at NFL league meetings.

Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay said he believes the NFL "potentially" has the 24-owner threshold to remove Snyder from ownership and force a sale, adding that he believes the Commanders operation has become “gravely concerning.”

“I believe there’s merit to remove him as the owner of the (Commanders),” Irsay said, using the team’s original name.

Washington and Snyder face allegations of sexual harassment, a toxic workplace and financial impropriety, among others — all of which have hurt his abilities to build the team a new stadium despite well-documented safety and functionality concerns.

Irsay said the NFL should wait until reviewing the full report to make a “definite” conclusion, but that the evidence is trending in that direction and owners have the onus to respond. A vote was not scheduled for Tuesday, Irsay confirmed.

“We have to act,” Irsay said.

