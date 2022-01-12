Colts’ Jim Irsay gives stern message: ‘The buck stops with me’

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has plenty of thoughts on the direction of the team following what turned out to be an extremely disappointing ending to the 2021 season.

Irsay held a meeting with general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich immediately after the shocking loss to the Jaguars that ended the season.

Even after that demanding meeting, Irsay felt it was necessary to put a message out to the fanbase.

“When we started 0-3, we knew the rest of this season would be an uphill climb. We all were hopeful we could dig our way out of the hole and reach the playoffs, and we should have. But we ended our season in perhaps the worst way possible and missed our chance to compete for history. The buck stops with me, and this experience makes me even more determined to bring Indiana a contending team. We are already working toward the future, and I’m going to do whatever it takes to put us in a position to win next year and for years to come. As always, thank you for your support of the Colts in 2021. This was a rough way to end our year, but this bad taste will fuel and motivate us even more for next season. I promise you there are some exciting days to come. Sincerely,

Jim Irsay

Owner & CEO”

It’s clear that Irsay is emphatic about changing some things around this offseason. He made that abundantly clear in talking to Fox59 about changes needing to be made.

Seeing as Reich and Ballard are still with the team—as expected—it will be interesting to see what kind of changes are made.

Maybe it comes with the quarterback position after Reich declined to commit to Carson Wentz in 2022. Maybe there’s a bit of a shake-up with the coaching staff. Maybe there will be a bit more spending in free agency as a change in philosophy from the last five offseasons.

The entire offseason is still ahead of us so we will be speculating for a while but it will be interesting to see what kind of changes will be made in the coming months.

Story continues

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts sign CB Alexander Myres to futures contract Colts' Mike Groh interviewed for Panthers OC job Bears request to interview Colts DC Matt Eberflus

List