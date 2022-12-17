Colts’ Jim Irsay expects broad pool of HC candidates

The Indianapolis Colts are roughly one month away from beginning the process of hiring a new head coach.

As Jeff Saturday has taken over as the interim head coach following the firing of Frank Reich, the Colts are obligated to go through the entire interview process, which includes following the Rooney Rule.

The latter is an aspect the Colts didn’t have to do when hiring an interim head coach.

In speaking to reporters this week, Irsay said that while Saturday is a candidate for the head coach vacancy, he expects a broader pool of candidates this offseason, which may or may not include some college names.

“I’m looking forward to the interview process,” Irsay said via ProFootballTalk. “I think Jeff’s a candidate but there’s a lot of great candidates out there. I think there’s a lot of great candidates in college. I think the pool needs to be broadened somewhat more. There’s some great college coaches that may be capable. There’s some unknown coaches that may be capable.”

Saturday has expressed his interest in returning as the full-time head coach after the season, and it’s likely he’ll be one of the first interviews the Colts conduct this offseason.

The most popular name from the college scene would be Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, who has a strong history with the Colts. However, it isn’t clear if he wants to return to the NFL coaching sphere.

There will be a long list of names the Colts will consider, and that process should begin in just about one month’s time.

