Colts, Jets, Raiders holding rookie minicamps this weekend

Many of the offseason events that were cancelled last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to be back this year and in-person rookie minicamps are on that list.

Three teams will be welcoming draft picks, undrafted free agent signings, and tryout players to their facilities this weekend. The Colts, Jets, and Raiders will be followed by the rest of the league next weekend.

While the minicamps are back and will feature on-field work for the new arrivals, they won’t look exactly like they did in the past. Rich Cimini of ESPN.com notes that the Jets will split the squad up with linemen working in the morning and skill position players like second overall pick Zach Wilson doing their work in the afternoon.

That will look different, but having the camps at all is another step toward a 2021 season that feels like the ones we grew accustomed to before the pandemic.

