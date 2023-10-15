Colts’ Jelani Woods ‘progressing well’ with hamstring injury

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods has been nursing a hamstring injury since suffering a setback during training camp, but he remains on the injured reserve list heading into the second month of the season.

Woods dealt with a hamstring injury during the spring workouts and then re-injured the hamstring during training camp. He reportedly suffered a hamstring tear, which led to him being placed on the injured reserve list to begin the season.

Woods has yet to be designated to return, and it still isn’t clear when the second-year tight end will be back on the field.

Head coach Shane Steichen didn’t have much of an update when asked by reporters Friday.

“Yeah, he’s progressing well. Once he’s cleared off IR, he’ll be off IR,” Steichen said.

There was a lot of hope that Woods would be a big part of the passing game in Steichen’s offense. We’ve seen glimpses from Drew Ogletree and Kylen Granson of how the tight end position can impact the passing game, and Woods would provide an immediate boost to the room.

However, the uber-athletic tight end is still working his way back from the hamstring injury, and it isn’t clear when he’ll be designated to return.

For now, the Colts will roll with Ogletree, Granson, Mo Alie-Cox and rookie Will Mallory as the tight ends on the active roster, and it will be interesting to see how the roster is constructed when Woods returns.

