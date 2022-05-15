Colts’ Jelani Woods looks ‘even bigger in person’

Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Jelani Woods is not a small human being by any measure.

At 6-foot-7 and 253 pounds, Woods is built more like a defensive end. Couple that with the fact that he ran a 4.61 in the 40-yard dash while posting a 6.95 in the three-cone drill, and it’s easy to see why his freakish athleticism has the Colts excited.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Friday at the team’s rookie minicamp that Woods exceeds expectations when watching him in person.

“Actually, I felt like he looked even bigger in person. I really did. I mean, he’s a big man. I knew he was big on tape, but he’s a big man – really looked good,” Reich said. “It’s all going to be, for Jelani (Woods), about consistency, about not just making the big flash play, but really developing as a blocker. That’s going to be really important.”

After spending four years at Oklahoma State, Woods transferred to Virginia where his potential as a true Y tight end started to become realized. As a redshirt senior in 2021, Woods recorded 44 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns.

Those numbers in one season alone surpassed his cumulative stats from his entire time at Oklahoma State.

The Colts feel Woods has the potential to be a full-time Y tight end, but Reich noted there is a part of his game the team will focus on to begin his career.

“You’ve got to be able to block if you’re going to stay out on the field. Really excited. Klayton (Adams) will do a good job with him,” Reich said. “Klayton has great experience as a former offensive line guy and he’s really helped our tight ends in general in their blocking. So, that will be a big test for Jelani.”

With Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson ahead of Woods on the depth chart going into OTAs, there is a hill to climb for the rookie.

But the upside he brings given his unique size and athleticism is certainly intriguing for the Colts.

