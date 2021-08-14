Colts’ Jacob Eason to start preseason opener vs. Panthers

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich told the media Friday that Jacob Eason will get the start at quarterback in the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The second-year quarterback has been splitting first-team reps with rookie Sam Ehlinger for the last week or so but will get the start for the Colts in the opener as starter Carson Wentz continues to work his way back from foot surgery.

Reich told the media Friday that Eason will get the start on Sunday with Ehlinger coming in after a quarter or so.

“Yeah, Jacob (Eason) is going to start. I don’t know how long, a quarter and a half? Don’t hold me to that but probably a quarter and a half or so depending on the flow of the game,” Reich said. “Then, the next game we’ll probably just flip that around.”

Eason has improved as training camp has gone on, but Ehlinger has been getting most of the attention given his ascent to taking first-team reps with the offense.

Both Eason and Ehlinger had solid showings during the joint practices with the Panthers with the latter possibly having the edge over the two-day span.

The young quarterbacks will get their first taste of game action in the NFL on Sunday as they compete for the backup role behind Wentz, and it will be Eason getting the first look with the offense.

