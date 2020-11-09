Colts’ Jack Doyle (concussion) unlikely to play vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle is in the league’s concussion protocol and is unlikely to play Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday.

Doyle left the Week 9 loss against the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion during the first half of the game when he took a nasty hit to the helmet as a defenseless receiver. No flag was called on the play, and Doyle was ruled out by the time the second half started.

Reich said that the veteran tight end is in the protocol and given the short turnaround for a Thursday night game, Doyle is unlikely to play.

Frank Reich says TE Jack Doyle is in concussion protocol. "Probably going to be tough for him to get cleared (in time for Thursday). T.Y. Hilton (groin) and Kemoko Turay (ankle) will continue to be monitored. — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) November 9, 2020





Though Doyle hasn’t been involved much as a receiver in 2020, he’s been the starter whenever healthy. Now that he is most likely missing the primetime game, the duties of tight end will fall to Mo Alie-Cox and Trey Burton.

Doyle won’t officially be ruled out until Wednesday when the designations are released, but it is likely the Colts will be entering the divisional matchup without one of their starters on offense.

