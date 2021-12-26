Colts’ Jack Doyle (ankle/knee) ruled OUT vs. Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle suffered an ankle/knee injury and was ruled out against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night.

The Colts are already down their three starting offensive linemen so losing Doyle in the run game is huge. Taking his place will be Mo Alie-Cox while fourth-round rookie Kylen Granson should get some more looks.

Doyle has 28 receptions for 291 yards and three touchdowns on the season.