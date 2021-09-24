Colts work out Isaiah Wilson

The Dolphins waived offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson in March after less than two weeks on the roster.

The 2020 first-round choice of the Titans got his first audition since, joining three other players in a workout with the Colts, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports. Receiver Duke Williams, tight end Ryan Izzo and offensive guard Adam Coon also worked out for the team.

Wilson played only four snaps with the Titans. He was suspended for violating team rules and was arrested for driving under the influence.

The Titans traded him to the Dolphins on March 8.

The Dolphins moved on after he reportedly showed up late to take his physical, showed up late to a meeting with the team and didn’t show up for two different workouts at the team facility.

