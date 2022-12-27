Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers Sr. suffers knee injury vs. Chargers

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers and was ruled out shortly after leaving.

Rodgers was injured on a play where he made a nice recovery on a deep pass to Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer. Rodgers limped off the field and was ruled out for the remainder of the game halfway through the third quarter.

With Rodgers out, Brandon Facyson will take his role opposite Stephon Gilmore.

UPDATE: Isaiah Rodgers (knee) is now OUT #Colts — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) December 27, 2022

