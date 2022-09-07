Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers Sr. cleared concussion protocol

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. has cleared the concussion protocol, head coach Frank Reich told the media Wednesday.

Rodgers entered the concussion protocol after suffering an injury during the team’s preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills. The third-year cornerback recorded an interception and suffered the injury during the return on the play.

However, Reich said Rodgers has cleared the protocol as the Colts get back on the field Wednesday to prepare for the Houston Texans.

Frank Reich confirms Isaiah Rodgers Sr. has cleared concussion protocol. Kwity Paye (knee) also making good progress. Evaluation will continue through the week. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) September 7, 2022

Rodgers was a candidate to break out for the Colts in 2022, but that notion may be put on hold for the moment as he’s working as the fourth cornerback behind Stephon Gilmore, Kenny Moore II and Brandon Facyson.

But having Rodgers there as the fourth cornerback, as well as the kick returner, is strong depth in the secondary.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire