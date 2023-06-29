Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers, Rashod Berry suspended indefinitely for gambling

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and defensive end Rashod Berry are being suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season due to violating the NFL’s gambling policy, the league announced Thursday.

Rodgers Sr. was a known subject in the league’s investigation and the expectation was that the suspension would be for the entire 2023 season. It turns out Berry was among a group of players suspended for betting on NFL games.

Rodgers Sr. and Berry are eligible to apply for reinstatement following the conclusion of the 2023 season, similar to the process in which former Atlanta Falcons and current Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended.

Per the release from the NFL on Thursday:

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor are suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. These players may petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2023 season. The gambling policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, including players, prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility.

Along with these three players, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended six games by the NFL for making non-NFL bets from the team facility.

