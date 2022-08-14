Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers, Keke Coutee injured in preseason opener

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t get through the 27-24 preseason loss completely unscathed as cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and wide receiver Keke Coutee both left with injuries.

Rodgers is currently in the league’s concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during the second quarter of the game. After recording an interception against Buffalo Bills quarterback Case Keenum, Rodgers took a hit to the head near the sideline at the end of the return.

Rodgers tweeted an update following the game letting the fans know he’s doing well.

Coutee left in the second quarter as well and was ruled out for the remainder of the game after suffering a groin injury. It isn’t yet clear how severe that injury is, but he may need extra time to rest.

