Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers (head) ruled out vs. Bills

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers suffered a head injury during Saturday’s preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills and was ruled out for the remainder of the game in the third quarter.

Rodgers suffered the injury at the end of a play that included him intercepting Bills quarterback Case Keenum. He went into the blue tent and then the locker room during the second quarter.

By the time the second half started, Rodgers was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Isaiah Rodgers is out for the rest of this game. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 13, 2022

