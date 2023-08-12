Colts’ Isaiah McKenzie says hello to former Bills teammates

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

Former Bills “face of the franchise” is back in Buffalo for the preseason.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is in Orchard Park for the Bills-Colts preseason opener. McKenzie, who spent four-plus seasons playing for Buffalo, signed in Indy as a free agent this offseason.

The former Bill was captured saying hello to some of his old teammates on the home sideline prior to kickoff between the two teams. Some of those clips can be found below:

Isaiah McKenzie back in Buffalo

Isaiah McKenzie back in Buffalo

Isaiah McKenzie back in Buffalo

Isaiah McKenzie back in Buffalo

Isaiah McKenzie back in Buffalo

Isaiah McKenzie back in Buffalo

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire