Colts’ Isaiah McKenzie says hello to former Bills teammates

Former Bills “face of the franchise” is back in Buffalo for the preseason.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is in Orchard Park for the Bills-Colts preseason opener. McKenzie, who spent four-plus seasons playing for Buffalo, signed in Indy as a free agent this offseason.

The former Bill was captured saying hello to some of his old teammates on the home sideline prior to kickoff between the two teams. Some of those clips can be found below:

Isaiah McKenzie catching some heavy boos (but feels kinda in fun also) from #BillsMafia @_IsaiahMcKenzie handles it with a smile pic.twitter.com/saWduNIpcV — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 12, 2023

#Bills OC Ken Dorsey hugs #Colts receiver Isaiah McKenzie in pregame. pic.twitter.com/a9I6LoEuLz — Harry Scull Jr (@hsjrphoto) August 12, 2023

Among the Colts warming up is former #Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie (white shirt), who spent the last four and a half years in Buffalo. Saying hello to a bunch of the guys on his former sideline throughout warmups.#Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/u8V5cNNgNh — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) August 12, 2023

The former(self-proclaimed) face of the Bills franchise, Isaiah McKenzie catching up with Dion Dawkins and others prior to kickoff pic.twitter.com/0l9HpYJyfT — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 12, 2023

Former #Bills WR and fan favorite Isaiah McKenzie chatting it up with OC Ken Dorsey #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/mGJsMYUgiN — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) August 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire