Colts' Irsay: 'Doesn't matter who comes and who goes'
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay discusses Jonathan Taylor's contract status.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay discusses Jonathan Taylor's contract status.
Jonathan Taylor is looking for an extension. The Colts aren't giving it to him.
Jonathan Taylor's agent went after Irsay for speaking out about the NFL's running back situation.
Taylor's agent didn't take long to fire back.
Colts owner Jim Irsay recently called running back contract complaints "inappropriate."
Rodgers ended his response by saying the Broncos head coach needs to "Keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth.”
The 22-year-old pulled up during a drill early in Sunday's training camp practice.
After two uninspiring performances, Rapinoe admits the team is feeling some anxiety though it's nothing the USWNT hasn't overcome before.
Terence Crawford’s ninth-round TKO victory Saturday over Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight title before 19,980 fortunate fans at T-Mobile Arena ranks among the greatest performances in a huge fight ever.
The Mets are exchanging a portion of their over-leveraged, right-now team for more fungible talent that might help them in 2024, 2025 and beyond.
The Mets will receive Rangers prospect Luisangel Acuña in return.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Gore played his first 10 NFL seasons in San Francisco and officially retired with the 49ers in 2022.
Burrow pulled up with a calf injury on Day 2 of training camp.
Ledecky won her 16th individual gold medal the the world championships in Japan.
Jamaica's first World Cup victory and France's late goal over Brazil set up a must-win for Brazil to advance out of the group stage.
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
Australia's top player missed the host country's first two matches with a calf injury.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin shares his findings after speaking with NFL injury specialist, Dr. Edwin Porras.
Even if James retires with another team, the Lakers will still retire his jersey.
Terence Crawford and Errol Spence won't generate nearly as much money Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in their bout for the undisputed welterweight title as Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao did in 2015, but the fight is going to be better in the ring.