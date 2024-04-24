Colts get Iowa DB Cooper DeJean in Rob Rang’s final mock draft

With the 2024 NFL Draft almost here, we will be reviewing and breaking down the first-round predictions for the Indianapolis Colts in final 2024 mock drafts from a few of the most prominent analysts in the business:

Mock draft: Rob Rang – Fox Sports

Pick at 15th overall: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

What Rang had to say: “There are always a few surprises on draft day, and if DeJean were to be the first defensive back off the board this year, that would qualify as a mild upset — at least from a media perspective. Of course, general manager Chris Ballard pulled off a similar shocker at No. 4 overall last year with the selection of quarterback Anthony Richardson. In reality, DeJean is highly regarded by NFL teams, offering a rare combination of size, agility, steady open-field tackling and ball-hawking skills to project as a future Pro Bowler.”

Colts Wire’s breakdown: It’s been tough to get a gauge on where DeJean is going to be selected. He’s typically been taken anywhere from the Colts at pick 15 to the Packers at pick 25. But nonetheless, DeJean and his versatility would help fill a number of question marks that the Colts have in the secondary. Most of his snaps at Iowa came on the boundary, but he can play safety – where the Colts also have a need – or be a backup option behind Kenny Moore in the slot. DeJean has been a sound tackler and has had good ball production, along with being a dynamic return man at Iowa as well.

Positional need: At a minimum, the Colts need competition for that starting boundary cornerback spot across from JuJu Brents. Ideally, that position can be upgraded through the draft. Last season, while relying on several young players, the Colts’ secondary ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in explosive pass plays given up and in the bottom third in yards per pass attempt allowed and pass breakups. In short, more ball production and fewer big plays are needed.

Player Info

Height: 6-0

Weight: 202

Age: 21

40-yard dash: 4.44

Vertical leap: 38.5″

Broad jump: 10-4

Three-cone: DNP

Short shuttle: DNP

Bench press: DNP

RAS: 9.85

Pre-draft visit: No

Senior Bowl: No

Consensus big board rank: 20

Draft profile from Lance Zierlein: “Highly competitive defensive back with plus ball skills and noteworthy special teams value. DeJean is big and bundled for a cornerback, with muscular arms and tight hips. He has fantastic interception production, but his movements are more linear than fluid, and he doesn’t have the easy change of direction needed in man coverage on the next level. His best football is played with his eyes forward, using his instincts to challenge quarterbacks and his big downhill burst to smack whatever needs smacking. He would seem to be a no-brainer as a punt returner and gunner in Year 1. DeJean should be a big athletic tester, which will help get the hype train going, but finding the proper schematic fit will be important in unlocking his best football as a zone corner or interchangeable safety.”

