Colts invite XFL leading receiver to minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts extended an invite to XFL star wide receiver Jahcour Pearson for a tryout during their veteran minicamp.

Pearson, who played for the Seattle Sea Dragons, led the entire XFL with 60 catches and 670 receiving yards in 10 games. He added four touchdown receptions and a league-high 32 first downs.

XFL Seattle Sea Dragons WR Jahcour Pearson, who led all XFL players with 60 catches and 670 receiving yards, has been invited to #Colts and #Falcons minicamp. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 9, 2023

The Colts have never been afraid to look in deeper places for talent. Pearson, and Ole Miss product, will be joining a wide receiver room that is filled with competition, especially after adding Josh Downs in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The Colts are scheduled to hold veteran minicamp June 13-15.

