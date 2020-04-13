Colts introduce new secondary logo with an Indiana twist

The Indianapolis Colts released updates to their uniform, logo, and wordmark on Monday, something that teams must be trepidatious about after the intense negative reaction to the Los Angeles Rams’ new logo.

The updates the Colts released aren’t nearly as major as the Rams’ new logo. The biggest change is to their “COLTS” wordmark and the secondary logo. Both have been given a makeover, and the secondary logo has a twist that pays tribute to the team’s 36-year history in Indiana.

New secondary logo.



New wordmark.



The Horseshoe. 𝐀𝐋𝐖𝐀𝐘𝐒. pic.twitter.com/rmdCVdb9h6 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 13, 2020

The new wordmark is wider and shorter than the “traditional” version, with a modern font switched in for the old-timey wild west block letters. The secondary logo is the letter “C” with grommets to echo the horseshoe (which will remain the team’s primary logo) and the state of Indiana carved out in the middle.

The updates to the uniform are a bit more subtle.

Same classic look. Built for the future. 🔵⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/3h5xi08s96 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 13, 2020

The updated wordmark and secondary logo are being included on the uniform and the helmet, and the numbers on the back of the jersey are being changed to a new style. They’re more blocky, and are supposed to mirror the style of numbers worn by the team in the 1950s and 1960s. The Colts’ color palette has also been expanded to include black (or “anvil black”), but it doesn’t appear to be used on the uniform.

Here’s the full video announcing all the changes.

Honoring our past. Always evolving. pic.twitter.com/BBWqIG7p6p — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 13, 2020

