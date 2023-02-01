FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt makes strong claim in regards to Jalen Hurts’ alma-mater
Joel Klatt made it clear that he believes one particular program should be able to claim Jalen Hurts while another should be unable to.
Joel Klatt made it clear that he believes one particular program should be able to claim Jalen Hurts while another should be unable to.
A look at Cincinnati-area high school sports scores reported to The Enquirer from Jan. 30- Feb. 6
The GOAT is retiring (for good this time), leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers headed for choppy waters
If you're looking for a great example of how competitive Tom Brady was during his NFL career, and how badly he wanted to win Super Bowl titles, check out this awesome story from former Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi.
Adam Berry, the twin brother of Browns' GM Andrew Berry is set to join the Eagles' front office after the draft, according to @Business
Tom Brady has achieved quite a bit in 23 NFL seasons. Here's a look back at 12 of TB12's most memorable moments and records.
You may not give your search history much thought, but here's why you should delete it on a regular basis.
President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will sit down Wednesday for a high-stakes meeting amid tensions over what each man characterizes as playing politics with a potential economic disaster. They will have to come up with a deal to avoid the country defaulting on its debt as some Republicans threaten to not be on…
(Bloomberg) -- George Santos is better known for the lies he’s told rather than anything he’s actually done in Congress. Now the freshman Republican from New York is running out of road.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsIntel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve CashPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesAdani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Wor
A PR professional who helped with responses to the Monterey Park mass shooting worries that we're getting too accustomed to these awful events.
Jonah Winston's older brother, Jameis, was a Heisman winner at FSU. Alabama is hoping that a recent offer to the younger Winston will keep him close to home.
In the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, analysts Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab examine Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon's future after a lackluster output in the AFC Championship Game.
The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour has grossed $817.9 million across 278 shows so far.
Neither CBS Sports nor Tony Romo has commented on the social media fervor as of Tuesday morning.
Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes met at midfield after the game.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills facing criminal indictment ahead of Super Bowl LVll matchup against Kansas City Chiefs
Despite a heartbreaking ending to their season, Christian McCaffrey showed his gratitude to the 49ers after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley being named to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl was a bridge too far for former WR Brandon Stokley.
He just couldn’t shut up during Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game. | Letters to the Editor
Everything you need to know for the first round on the Monterey Peninsula.
George Kittle, Mike McGlinchey and Jake Brendel defended Kyle Shanahan's play call on the play where Brock Purdy got hurt.