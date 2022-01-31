Colts to interview Kris Richard, two others for DC vacancy

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to interview three more candidates for their defensive coordinator vacancy on Monday and Tuesday, per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.

Those three new candidates include New Orleans Saints secondary coach Kris Richard, Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and Dallas Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr., according to Erickson.

The Colts will interview on Monday and Tuesday for DC: – Gus Bradley, defensive coordinator, Raiders

– Joe Whitt, Jr., secondary coach, Cowboys

– Kris Richard, DBs coach, Saints — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) January 31, 2022

This brings the total to six candidates thus far for the defensive coordinator vacancy left by Matt Eberflus. The Colts interviewed Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen and Washington defensive backs coach Chris Harris over the weekend.

The Colts have also reportedly interviewed or will interview Tennessee Titans senior assistant Jim Schwartz.

Both Richard and Bradley have experience as defensive coordinators. Richard was a big part of the Legion of Boom with the Seattle Seahawks from 2015-2017 while Bradley has had three separate stints in the role.

Whitt Jr. has bounced around the league over the last few seasons holding the role of defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator in several areas.

It will be interesting to see what happens with this vacant role but this is the first time head coach Frank Reich will be allowed to assemble a defensive staff since he joined the Colts in 2018.

