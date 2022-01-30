Colts to interview former Lions coach Jim Schwartz for defensive coordinator spot

A former Detroit Lions head coach is in the running for a new job. A week after Jim Caldwell surfaced as a top candidate for the Chicago Bears head coaching gig, Jim Schwartz is a new name to know as the potential next defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts.

Schwartz currently serves as a defensive assistant for the Tennessee Titans. As Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports, he is seen as a “strong contender” to join the Colts and reunite with head coach Frank Reich. The two worked together in Philadelphia in 2016 and 2017, with Reich running the Eagles offense and Schwartz the defense.

The polarizing Schwartz coached the Lions from 2009-2013, compiling a 29-51 record. He has never been a head coach since but the Colts would be Schwartz’s third team as a defensive coordinator since leaving Detroit.

One of the other finalists for the Colts’ DC job is Joe Cullen, who was the defensive line coach for the Lions during Rod Marinelli’s stint (2006-2008) as head coach prior to Schwartz’s arrival.

