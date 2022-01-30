Colts to interview former Eagles DC Jim Schwartz after Matt Eberflus accepts Bears HC Job

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
With Matt Eberflus taking his talents to the Chicago Bears, the Colts have an opening for their defensive coordinator job, and a former Eagles coach has piqued their interest.

Ian Rapoport is reporting that former Eagles’ coach Jim Schwartz is set to interview for the opening.

The former Lions head coach spent this season as a senior defensive consultant for the Tennessee Titans.

Schwartz has a relationship with Colts head coach Frank Reich and both men were assistants on the 2018 Super Bowl team.

