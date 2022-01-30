Colts to interview former Eagles DC Jim Schwartz after Matt Eberflus accepts Bears HC Job
The #Colts plan to interview #Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz for their vacant defensive coordinator job, sources say. The former #Lions HC and long-time respected DC is a strong candidate in Indy, which also interviewed Joe Cullen and Chris Harris for the job.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022
With Matt Eberflus taking his talents to the Chicago Bears, the Colts have an opening for their defensive coordinator job, and a former Eagles coach has piqued their interest.
Ian Rapoport is reporting that former Eagles’ coach Jim Schwartz is set to interview for the opening.
The former Lions head coach spent this season as a senior defensive consultant for the Tennessee Titans.
Schwartz has a relationship with Colts head coach Frank Reich and both men were assistants on the 2018 Super Bowl team.
