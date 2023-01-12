Colts to interview Ejiro Evero for HC job Thursday

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the head coach vacancy Thursday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Colts confirmed Wednesday that they held an in-house interview with special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone so Evero’s interview will be the second that we know about.

You can follow along with the latest updates through our tracker.

#Broncos DC Ejiro Evero is interviewing for the #Colts' head coaching job today, per source. Evero also interviewed in Denver, and is slated to interview with the #Texans next week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 12, 2023

Though Evero doesn’t have a ton of experience, he’s a worthy candidate after showing what he could do on the defensive side of the ball. What was even more impressive was his ability to keep the defensive players engaged and passionate despite the failures of the Broncos offense.

Specializing at the defensive back positions, Evero has held plenty of assistant roles throughout his coaching career. Recently, he spent four seasons working as the safeties coach for the Los Angeles Rams (2017-2020) as well as the secondary coach and passing game coordinator (2021).

The head coaching search will be led by general manager Chris Ballard, but the decision ultimately resides with owner Jim Irsay.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire