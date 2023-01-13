Colts interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for open head coach job

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are putting together two-a-day interviews in their head coaching search now, and their second interview of the day was a big one.

Indianapolis interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, according to Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Bieniemy, who has been the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator for the past five seasons, has been a frequent candidate in head coaching searches for several years now, both for his work under highly-respected Kansas City head coach Andy Reid and for his work with superstar Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The fact that he hasn’t been hired away by another team yet has surprised NFL observers. Bieniemy, 53, has interviewed 15 times for head-coaching positions with 14 teams over the past four years, and Reid’s coaching tree is long and distinguished, producing successful head coaches like Buffalo’s Sean McDermott, Jacksonville’s Doug Pederson, Baltimore’s John Harbaugh, Washington’s Ron Rivera and many more.

Bieniemy has been on the rise for years: But why hasn't he been made a head coach yet?

For whatever reason, Bieniemy hasn’t landed his shot yet, but Colts general manager Chris Ballard should be very familiar with the former Colorado running back who spent nearly a decade in the NFL with three different teams.

Bieniemy served as Kansas City’s running backs coach in all four of Ballard’s seasons in the Chiefs front office, and the Colts general manager routinely mentions the lessons he learned from working with Reid in Kansas City.

Reid has long championed Bieniemy’s candidacy as a head coach.

“I know what he can do,” Reid said in an interview published on Kansas City’s team website. “I’ve said it 100 times, and I haven’t changed my opinion on that. I hope he gets an opportunity.”

Just completed our interview with Eric Bieniemy 🏈💪 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 13, 2023

Bieniemy’s offensive résumé is hard to beat.

Beyond playing a key role in the development of Mahomes, who is widely considered the NFL’s premier quarterback, Bieniemy has been the coordinator of a Chiefs offense that has won one Super Bowl, gone to another, finished first in the NFL in total offense three times in five seasons and hasn’t finished lower than sixth in the NFL.

Because of that track record, Bieniemy’s inability to land a head coaching job has puzzled NFL observers for a couple of seasons now, and the Chiefs offensive coordinator took part in the league’s accelerator program at the league meetings in May that was implemented to help diverse coaching and front office candidates network with owners around the league.

“First of all, I’ll say this, I thought the league did a heck of a job with the accelerated program this spring, and it was great to have an opportunity to be a part of that,” Bieniemy told Chiefs reporters at the end of December.

A concrete reason why Bieniemy hasn’t landed a head coaching job yet has not been reported.

Bieniemy does not call the plays in Kansas City, but plenty of offensive coordinators have gotten hired without handling play-calling duties. A few reporters have floated the idea that Bieniemy hasn’t interviewed well, but the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator has publicly stayed positive about his ongoing quest to become an NFL head coach.

“I’ve been in enough interviews to know that there’s always something to learn,” Bieniemy told The Associated Press earlier this year. “The beauty of being in the position that I’ve been in is I’ve seen how a lot of organizations are run, and I think having that diversity of talking to all these different organizations, it just gives me a better viewpoint of how I should establish myself, how I should go into this particular interview with this particular game plan, take more of a business approach.”

Bieniemy’s history with Ballard cannot be discounted.

Few general managers in the NFL have a better idea of how Bieniemy operates day to day, and Ballard deeply respects Reid, who has repeatedly and vociferously stumped for Bieniemy’s candidacy over the past couple of seasons.

But the Colts’ search will continue on Friday, and Indianapolis is casting a wide net.

Bieniemy, Indianapolis special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone and Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero have already interviewed. The Colts reportedly plan to interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Friday, then interview Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen on Saturday.

Interim coach Jeff Saturday is also a candidate, and to this point, Indianapolis has only interviewed coaches who do not have a playoff game scheduled for the NFL’s Wild Card Weekend, making it likely that the search will expand as the playoffs advance.

