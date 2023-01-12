Colts to interview Ben Johnson for HC job Friday

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for the head coach vacancy Friday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Johnson has been one of the hottest names on the market in terms of teams requesting interviews for their head coach vacancies. What he was able to do with Jared Goff and the Lions offense in 2022 was extremely impressive.

You can follow along for the latest updates with our tracker.

#Lions OC Ben Johnson is interviewing for the #Texans head coaching job today, per source. The #Colts (Friday) and #Panthers (next week) are up next for Johnson, one of the hottest candidates in this cycle. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 12, 2023

Johnson, 36, is one of the younger candidates interviewing around the league. He’s held several roles as an assistant, working with tight ends and wide receivers. He’s had plenty of experience working with Dan Campbell both with the Miami Dolphins (2012-2015) and the Detroit Lions (2021-present).

The Lions had arguably a top-five offense throughout the 2022 season under Johnson, who helped lead one of the most explosive units in the entire NFL.

It isn’t clear if the Colts will want another inexperienced head coach to take over after the disaster that was Jeff Saturday, but Johnson has a lot of potential considering what he’s shown with the Lions.

The head coaching search will be led by general manager Chris Ballard, but the decision ultimately resides with owner Jim Irsay.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire