Colts interview Aaron Glenn, Shane Steichen

The Colts completed two more head coaching interviews on Saturday.

The team announced that they interviewed Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. They are the fourth and fifth coaches to interview for the position since the end of the regular season.

Glenn has interviewed for other head coaching jobs in recent years, but this is his first interview of this cycle. Steichen has popped up in other searches after helping pilot the Eagles to the top seed in the NFC this season.

The Colts have also interviewed their special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

