Colts have interest but no talks yet for Baker Mayfield

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cleveland Browns
    Cleveland Browns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Baker Mayfield
    Baker Mayfield
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly have some level of interest in trading for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield but the two sides haven’t had discussions yet, per James Palmer of NFL Network.

The Colts likely have a level of interest in just about any quarterback that might be available. With the Browns surprising the entire league by acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, Mayfield is officially on the market.

The former No. 1 overall pick officially requested a trade from the Browns and it has been reported that his preferred trade destination is the Colts.

The Colts have been down this road before when it comes to trading draft capital for a quarterback with a name that carries more weight than his production while on the outs with the team that drafted him. That would be Carson Wentz.

At the same time, the Colts traded away Wentz to the Washington Commanders. They can’t be too picky when it comes to finding a new quarterback, but it also means they shouldn’t go all-in for another mediocre option.

Mayfield, for all of his hype and charisma, has been the definition of mediocre since entering the league. He’s never finished better than 14th in DVOA and that came during his rookie season in 2018. Given the AFC landscape that grows stronger by the hour, the Colts can’t settle for that type of quarterback play.

We’ll see what happens when it comes to the next quarterback for the Colts and with perceived interest from both sides, this storyline is one to keep an eye on.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Justin Jones almost signed with Colts before joining Bears

Report: Colts remain Baker Mayfield's preferred trade destination

Ex-Colts DE Al-Quadin Muhammad signs with Bears

List

Twitter reacts to Colts trading for DE Yannick Ngakoue

Recommended Stories