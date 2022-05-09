Colts inside top-10 of USA TODAY’s post-draft power rankings

The Indianapolis Colts revamped the roster this offseason through some massive trades and high-upside additions through the 2022 NFL draft.

With most of the major acquisitions completed for the offseason, the Colts find themselves as a top-10 team in USA TODAY’s NFL power rankings following the draft, though they did drop two spots from the previous ranking.

10. Colts (8): They had a sneaky good draft on the heels of acquiring QB Matt Ryan and CB Stephon Gilmore and might have erased the gap on a Tennessee squad that appears to be in transition.

The additions of Ryan and Gilmore should turn out to be major positives for the Colts. They now have a quarterback willing to make the layups without putting the ball necessarily in harm’s way while Gilmore solidifies the cornerback room.

Meanwhile, trading for Yannick Ngakoue was a great move to help the pass rush and even though they had to give up Rock Ya-Sin, improving the pass rush was a top priority this offseason.

In this version of the power rankings, the Colts lead the AFC South. They’re followed by the Tennessee Titans (16th), Jacksonville Jaguars (27th) and Houston Texans (30th).

The division is certainly up for grabs, and there’s a chance the Colts will be viewed as relatively strong favorites once the season approaches.

