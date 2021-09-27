Colts’ injury updates: Several starters in question for Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts aren’t even a month into the 2021 season yet but they now have several starting players dealing with injuries that have them in question to play in Week 4.

Coming off of an uninspiring loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Colts are now 0-3 and facing a long rest of the season if they can’t get things drastically turned around.

Head coach Frank Reich met with the media on Monday to give some updates on injuries. Let’s dive in:

QB Carson Wentz

Wentz battled through two ankle injuries that probably should have kept him on the sideline. It's admirable that he wanted to play through it, but the offense was severely limited from his lack of mobility. Reich told the media that Wentz is still going to play through the injuries and the hope is that the ankles can still heal while he plays. "I think we’re definitely ahead of where we were last week. I had a conversation with him out there today and kind of the goal would be let’s try to be one day better than we were last week. Last week we got to the point where we could practice on (Friday)," Reich said. "I hope he can practice on Wednesday but if he can’t practice on Wednesday, hopefully we can get one day ahead and practice Thursday this week and maybe by the next week, then we’re back to practicing three days a week." Expect Wentz to play again on two sprained ankles barring a setback and hope they've healed more for this upcoming matchup.

LG Quenton Nelson

The All-Pro guard suffered a high-ankle sprain on Sunday during the second quarter and is in serious question to play in Week 4. Reich said the Colts will evaluate Nelson this week in hopes that he can play. If Nelson can't go, it will be Chris Reed taking his place at left guard.

DE Kwity Paye

The Colts' first-round pick has been a starter at defensive end to open the season but suffered a hamstring injury during the first quarter on Sunday. Paye will be evaluated throughout the week and will be replaced by Tyquan Lewis if he misses the game.

S Khari Willis

Willis left the game on Sunday in the fourth quarter. It was initially diagnosed as cramps but Reich said following the game that it was a groin issue. He also will be evaluated this week but remains in question for the game against the Dolphins. If he misses, it will likely be Andrew Sendejo who takes his place next to Julian Blackmon.

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Coming off of a solid performance against the Titans, Ya-Sin had to leave the game in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury. Reich wouldn't get into specifics and said Ya-Sin will be evaluated as the week progresses, which means we just have to wait for the injury report to determine his status. If Ya-Sin is out, the Colts likely turn to T.J. Carrie or BoPete Keyes in Week 4.

WR T.Y. Hilton

Hilton is eligible to return from the injured reserve list after sitting the required three weeks, but Reich said Monday that the Ghost isn't quite yet ready to return to the active roster. Hilton underwent a procedure on his neck just after the preseason concluded. It's likely another week without the veteran wideout.

QB Sam Ehlinger

The rookie quarterback has been on the injured reserve list as long as Hilton but his injury is a sprained knee he suffered in the preseason finale. Ehlinger is eligible to return this week, but Reich didn't give an answer on whether that would happen. "Sam’s (Ehlinger) made good progress. This is the week that he could come back. That plays into the equation as well," said Reich. "We have to sit down with Chris (Ballard) and the staff and talk that through.”

