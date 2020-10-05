Colts injury updates: LB Bobby Okereke had thumb surgery

The Indianapolis Colts (3-1) came out with a win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears (3-1), but they also suffered some injuries to significant players.

Headlining the injury news is second-year linebacker Bobby Okereke, who is having a procedure done on Monday, said head coach Frank Reich to the media.

It isn’t clear what the timetable is for Okereke, but there is a chance he misses the Week 5 game against the Browns.

In addition, left tackle Anthony Castonzo is dealing with a rib injury and will be evaluated this week. Reich didn’t put a timetable on it, but the veteran left tackle is also in danger of missing the Week 5 game.

Reich also touched on linebackers Darius Leonard (groin) and E.J. Speed (elbow). Both players will be evaluated this week and likely will begin the week on the injury report in some capacity.

On a positive note, Reich said cornerback Rock Ya-Sin has been cleared and could have gone back in for the next series. Ya-Sin appeared to suffer a lower-body injury, but he appears ready to go.

It will be interesting to see how these injuries unfold over the week, but the Colts may be down a key player or two against the NFL’s best rushing offense in the Browns.