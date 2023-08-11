Colts’ injury updates entering preseason opener

The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for the preseason opener Saturday as they take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

This will be an exciting time for both the fans and players considering it’s the official start of the new regime under head coach Shane Steichen. However, not every player will be on the field during the opener.

The Colts have been bitten hard by the injury bug throughout the first three weeks of training camp. From starters to depth players, there are a number of injuries that are likely to keep players off the field this weekend.

As a quick reminder, here’s a look at some of the injury updates for the Colts entering Saturday’s preseason opener:

RB Jonathan Taylor (Ankle)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Taylor has not participated in any workouts or practice since undergoing a procedure on his ankle in January. He’s currently on the active/PUP list and is away from the team getting treatment on his ankle.

RB Zack Moss (arm)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Moss broke his forearm during the first week of training camp. He underwent surgery and is expected to miss the entire preseason.

RB Deon Jackson (quad)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Jackson has been dealing with a quad injury and has missed the majority of the third week of training camp. It’s unlikely he plays in the preseason opener.

RB/WR Zavier Scott (quad)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The undrafted free agent rookie missed his first training camp practice Thursday due to a quad injury. It isn’t clear if he’ll be able to play in the preseason opener.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Alie-Cox hasn’t practiced since the start of the third week of training camp due to an ankle injury. He’s no longer wearing a boot, but he hasn’t participated in practice in roughly a week.

TE Will Mallory (hamstring)

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The rookie fifth-round pick started camp on the PUP list due to a foot injury he suffered during the spring but was quickly removed. He’s now dealt with a hamstring injury that has kept him off the field for the better part of the third week of training camp.

TE Jelani Woods (hamstring)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Woods suffered a hamstring injury during the first week of training camp and has not practiced since. He also dealt with a hamstring injury during the spring workouts.

TE Drew Ogletree (undisclosed)

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The second-year tight end didn’t practice Thursday for the first time at camp due to an undisclosed injury. It isn’t clear if he will play in the preseason opener.

RT Braden Smith (knee)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Smith also didn’t practice for the first time at training camp Thursday due to a knee injury. It’s likely the Colts will take precaution and keep him out of the opener.

DT DeForest Buckner (foot)

Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Sports

Buckner has been dealing with a foot injury for the better part of a week and is not expected to play during the preseason opener. It’s unclear whether he’ll play in the preseason at all.

DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring)

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Ebukam missed roughly two full weeks of training camp due to a hamstring injury but returned to practice Thursday for the first time since. It’s unclear if he will play in the opener.

LB Shaquille Leonard (back)

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It’s been all positive for The Maniac since the start of camp as he’s been ramping up his participation levels when it comes to contact. We should expect Leonard to play in the opener, but don’t be surprised if his snaps are limited more than most of the starters.

LB JoJo Domann (undisclosed)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The second-year undrafted free-agent linebacker didn’t practice Thursday due to an undisclosed injury. It isn’t clear if he will play in the opener.

CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Moore missed the entire third week of training camp due to an ankle injury and shouldn’t be expected to play in the opener.

CB Julius Brents (hamstring)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The second-round pick finally made his debut at training camp this week. He should be expected to play, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts took precautions.

S Julian Blackmon (hamstring)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Blackmon hasn’t practiced at all during training camp due to a hamstring injury and is unlikely to play in the opener.

S Rodney Thomas II (toe)

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The second-year safety suffered a toe injury this week at training camp. It’s unlikely he plays in the opener.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire