Colts’ injury roundup: Updates on Jonathan Taylor, Shaquille Leonard

The Indianapolis Colts were on the field this week for their first organized team activity (OTA) practices of the offseason and while there’s no official injury report to be filed, we received some key updates on the injury status of several players.

Thursday’s viewing of OTAs was the first time the media was permitted to watch practice since the start of Phase III of the offseason program, and there were several players absent from the practice due to injury. Some we knew of, and some we didn’t.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a roundup of the latest injury updates regarding the Colts at OTAs:

RB Jonathan Taylor

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

The star running back is still working his way back from offseason ankle surgery to correct the issue that bogged him down throughout the 2022 campaign. There was no update given from head coach Shane Steichen so it’s unclear what his timetable looks like.

[lawrence-related id=84705]

LB Shaquille Leonard

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Maniac is “progressing well” in his rehab from a second surgery to correct a nerve issue in his back, but Steichen still will not put a timetable on his return. It seems more likely we won’t see Leonard until training camp at the earliest.

Advertisement

[lawrence-related id=84703]

WR Josh Downs

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

The rookie wideout participated in rookie minicamp but was not seen on the field Thursday. Steichen told reporters that Downs is dealing with a knee issue, though he said it wasn’t serious. Still, it’s something to monitor as the third-round pick is expected to be the starting slot receiver in Week 1.

“Josh Downs has a little bit of a knee issue – nothing major though. I’ll leave it at that,” Steichen said Thursday.

RT Braden Smith

Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Smith was not participating Thursday due to a leg injury. “He’s just got a little thing he’s just rehabbing on his leg, but nothing major. Nothing major,” Steichen said after practice.

Advertisement

TE Jelani Woods

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The second-year tight end is a popular breakout candidate for the Colts, but he’s dealing with a “little hamstring deal” as Steichen put it Thursday.

P Rigoberto Sanchez

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Sanchez is still working his way back from the Achilles tear that claimed his 2022 season during training camp. The fact that the Colts haven’t added a punter to the roster suggests this isn’t something to worry about at this point.

CB Julius Brents

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The rookie second-round pick is not expected to participate in the spring workouts after undergoing surgery on his wrist following the NFL combine. After the draft, general manager Chris Ballard said the plan is for Brents to be ready for training camp.

Advertisement

TE Andrew Ogletree

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Ogletree is still working his way back from the ACL tear he suffered during joint training camp practices with the Detroit Lions. It isn’t clear when we’ll see the 2022 sixth-round pick back on the field.

Other notable absences

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

According to Kevin Bowen of 1075 The Fan, here are other notable players who were absent for unknown reasons:

CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

DE Rashod Berry

TE Will Mallory

WR Alec Pierce (“off to the side during the team period”)

WR Michael Pittman Jr. (expecting child)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire