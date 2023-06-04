Colts’ injury roundup: Latest updates from Week 2 of OTAs

The Indianapolis Colts were on the field this week for their second week of organized team activity (OTA) practices this offseason.

While there’s no official injury report to be filed, we received some key updates on the injury status of several players.

Friday’s viewing of OTAs was the second time the media was permitted to watch practice since the start of Phase III of the offseason program, and there were several players absent from the practice due to injuries.

Some of them remained sidelined from the first week while others are new additions to the list.

Here’s a roundup of the latest injury updates regarding the Colts during the second week of OTAs:

RB Jonathan Taylor

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

The star running back is still working his way back from offseason ankle surgery to correct the issue that bogged him down throughout the 2022 campaign. He has yet to participate in offseason workouts was no update given from head coach Shane Steichen so it’s unclear what his timetable looks like.

LB Shaquille Leonard

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Maniac is “progressing well” in his rehab from a second surgery to correct a nerve issue in his back, but Steichen still will not put a timetable on his return. It seems more likely we won’t see Leonard until training camp at the earliest. Leonard was not seen during the media’s viewing of practice Friday.

WR Josh Downs

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

The rookie wideout is dealing with a knee injury and has missed his second week of OTAs. No update was given from Steichen.

RT Braden Smith

Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

The small bit of good news is that Smith returned to practice during the second week of OTAs.

TE Jelani Woods

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The second-year tight end is dealing with a hamstring injury and has yet to be seen during OTAs.

P Rigoberto Sanchez

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Sanchez is still working his way back from the Achilles tear that claimed his 2022 season during training camp. He’s just now getting back to punting the football and had a positive update when speaking to the media Friday.

“I feel really good, thank you. We’re just kind of going day-by-day, but I think we’re in a good spot right now. I’m really optimistic and really grateful for everybody that was in my corner through this process. I’m just excited to be here and I can’t wait for the season,” Sanchez told reporters.

CB Julius Brents

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The rookie second-round pick is not expected to participate in the spring workouts after undergoing surgery on his wrist following the NFL combine. After the draft, general manager Chris Ballard said the plan is for Brents to be ready for training camp.

TE Andrew Ogletree

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Ogletree is still working his way back from the ACL tear he suffered during joint training camp practices with the Detroit Lions. It isn’t clear when we’ll see the 2022 sixth-round pick back on the field. He was not on the field Friday for the media’s viewing of practice.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

The fourth-year wideout is dealing with a hip injury, according to head coach Shane Steichen. It isn’t clear how serious the injury is, but Steichen said they being smart with the expected target leader.

“Yeah, he’s got a little bit of a hip (injury) – nothing crazy. I don’t have a timetable on his return, but we’re just being smart with him,” Steichen said.

CB Darius Rush

One of the Colts’ selections in the fifth round of the draft, Rush is dealing with a hamstring injury, according to Steichen. The head coach expects the rookie to be fine, but we’ll see how long they’ll hold him out.

TE Will Mallory

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Another one of the Colts’ fifth-round picks from April’s draft, Mallory suffered a foot injury during the team’s rookie minicamp and was seen sporting a boot on his right foot/ankle. He didn’t participate in the first week of OTAs, but it wasn’t clear at the time why.

“Yeah, he’s got a little foot (injury). He’s got a little foot injury. It happened in rookie mini-camp actually just running a route, but no timetable on his return. We’re just being smart with him as well,” Steichen said.

Other notable absences

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

According to Kevin Bowen of 1075 The Fan, here are other notable players who were absent for unknown reasons:

Both players were on this list for unknown reasons during the first week of OTAs as well.

