Colts injury report: WR T.Y. Hilton listed as DNP

The Indianapolis Colts (5-2) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for the Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The team released the first injury report of the week, featuring two players as non-participants—wide receivers T.Y. Hilton and Ashton Dulin. Both players suffered their respective injuries during the Week 8 win over the Detroit Lions.

Here’s the injury report for the Colts following Wednesday’s practice:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Name Position Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status Julian Blackmon S Rest DNP Trey Burton TE Rest DNP Ashton Dulin WR Knee DNP T.Y. Hilton WR Groin DNP Justin Houston DE Rest DNP Mo Alie-Cox TE Knee LP Ryan Kelly C Knee LP Jonathan Taylor RB Ankle LP Jordan Wilkins RB Groin LP

As Dulin and Hilton are the only players to miss practice due to injury, the statuses of Taylor and Wilkins should be monitored. Head coach Frank Reich said following Sunday’s game that Taylor suffered a minor ankle injury while the news of Wilkins’ injury was unknown.

The Colts have two more practices before the designations come out on Friday.

List