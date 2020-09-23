Colts injury report: TE Jack Doyle begins Week 3 as DNP

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare to host the New York Jets (0-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 3 battle.

While the injury report may be small in numbers, there are some pretty significant names on the list to begin the week of practice. Three starters and a core special teams player were all listed while all but one of them sat out practice to begin the week.

Here’s a look at the injury report on Wednesday for the Colts:

It will be interesting to see what happens with Doyle and Ya-Sin. Adams isn’t expected to play for a few weeks, per head coach Frank Reich on Wednesday.

Blackmon played 63% of the defensive snaps in Week 2 during his NFL debut and will likely take over the starting role now that Malik Hooker has been placed on the injured reserve list.

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Jets on Wednesday: