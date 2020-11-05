Colts injury report: T.Y. Hilton again a DNP at walkthrough

The Indianapolis Colts (5-2) released their injury report on Thursday ahead of the Week 9 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (5-2).

While the Colts planned on having a normal day, they wound having to conduct their meetings virtually after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Instead of practicing, the Colts held a walkthrough on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the injury report from Thursday’s walkthrough:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Name Position Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status
Julian Blackmon S Rest DNP FP
Trey Burton TE Rest DNP FP
Ashton Dulin WR Knee DNP DNP
T.Y. Hilton WR Groin DNP DNP
Justin Houston DE Rest DNP FP
Mo Alie-Cox TE Knee LP DNP
Ryan Kelly C Knee LP FP
Jonathan Taylor RB Ankle LP FP
Jordan Wilkins RB Groin LP FP
Sheldon Day DT Not Injury Related DNP
Marcus Johnson WR Knee DNP
Tyquan Lewis DT Not Injury Related DNP
Quenton Nelson G Not Injury Related DNP
Michael Pittman Jr. WR Not Injury Related DNP

The Colts are still expected to return to practice on Friday and while the COVID-19 situation bears monitoring, we should get an update on the status of several players entering the weekend, assuming the game is still on.

