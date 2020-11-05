Colts injury report: T.Y. Hilton again a DNP at walkthrough

The Indianapolis Colts (5-2) released their injury report on Thursday ahead of the Week 9 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (5-2).

While the Colts planned on having a normal day, they wound having to conduct their meetings virtually after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Instead of practicing, the Colts held a walkthrough on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the injury report from Thursday’s walkthrough:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

The Colts are still expected to return to practice on Friday and while the COVID-19 situation bears monitoring, we should get an update on the status of several players entering the weekend, assuming the game is still on.

