Colts injury report: RB Nyheim Hines a full participant

The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) released their injury report for Thursday’s practice as they prepare for the Week 4 matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-0) at Soldier Field.
The injury report doesn’t look too bad for the Colts all things considered. After being a limited participant on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, running back Nyheim Hines returned to a full status on Thursday.
It also seems that cornerback Rock Ya-Sin will be making his return to game action for the first time since Week 1 after dealing with an illness.
Here’s a look at the injury report for the Colts on Thursday:
*DNP = Did Not Participate | LP = Limited Participant | FP = Full Participant*
|Name
|Position
|Injury
|Wed. (9/30)
|Thurs. (10/1)
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|Nyheim Hines
|RB
|Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|Illness
|LP
|FP
|T.J. Carrie
|CB
|Hamstring
|—
|LP
The rookie wide receiver in Pittman Jr. shouldn’t be expected to practice or play for at least a few weeks after he suffered compartment leg syndrome. He may not return until after the Week 7 bye.
Carrie will be one to monitor for Friday after seemingly suffering a hamstring injury and was a limited participant on Thursday.
The Colts have one more practice ahead of the Week 4 matchup with the injury designations being released on Friday.